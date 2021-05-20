Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,517 head selling a week ago, 3,630 head trading April 15 and 2,162 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There were not enough comparable offerings from the April 15 sale for an adequate market comparison. However, a lower undertone prevailed throughout the day. Demand was light to moderate with a small crowd of buyers on hand. The offering was comprised of late summer, fall calves and feeder cattle. Most were weaned with a few non to weaned calves in the mix. Most consignments were light fleshed and could be turned out on summer grass. Bulk of the sale sold in small packages with a few load lots of feeders. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 38% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 453 to 476 lbs., 187.50 to 191.00 (189.56); 10 head, 481 lbs., 173.50, unweaned; 41 head, 513 to 528 lbs., 182.00 to 185.00 (182.85); 13 head, 501 lbs., 180.00, unweaned; 40 head, 557 to 587 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (173.49); 17 head, 566 to 579 lbs., 158.00 to 162.50 (160.67), unweaned; 7 head, 618 lbs., 155.00; 54 head, 651 to 658 lbs., 159.50 to 161.50 (160.87); 38 head, 702 to 734 lbs., 142.00 to 149.50 (146.16); 78 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (135.89); 215 head, 803 to 806 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (136.01); 154 head, 854 to 883 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (134.50) 33 head, 912 lbs., 128.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 370 lbs., 169.00; 6 head, 402 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 22 head, 464 to 472 lbs., 153.50 to 160.00 (158.19); 13 head, 473 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 33 head, 504 to 539 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.75); 18 head, 535 to 547 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (149.45), unweaned; 31 head, 585 lbs., 150.50; 81 head, 618 to 628 lbs., 145.50 to 153.50 (149.80); 67 head, 664 to 697 lbs., 135.50 to 143.50 (139.29); 87 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.31); 14 head, 761 to 786 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (123.41); 7 head, 813 lbs., 128.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 379 lbs., 180.00; 9 head, 534 lbs., 158.50.
