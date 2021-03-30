Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,475 head selling a week ago, 3,825 head trading March 4 and 1,985 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There wasn’t a reported feeder sale a week ago, so no comparisons can be made. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (45% steers, 55% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 360-388 lbs., 206.00-211.50 (209.87); 61 head, 455-488 lbs., 194.00-208.00 (197.59); 70 head, 503-534 lbs., 183.50-198.00 (190.32); 8 head, 508 lbs., 163.50, unweaned; 242 head, 550-590 lbs., 173.50-185.50 (180.20); 186 head, 609-642 lbs., 165.50-168.25 (167.31); 257 head, 650-694 lbs., 153.75-162.50 (157.01); 133 head, 708-749 lbs., 140.50-152.50 (149.83); 14 head, 749 lbs., 136.00, NHTC; 211 head, 753-795 lbs., 139.00-147.50 (144.69); 41 head, 805-811 lbs., 135.00-136.00 (135.37); 109 head, 866-878 lbs., 127.50-132.50 (131.77).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 353-389 lbs., 165.50-182.50 (173.36); 64 head, 409-446 lbs., 175.00-184.50 (179.04); 119 head, 456-498 lbs., 164.50-176.00 (165.86); 223 head, 507-532 lbs., 158.50-170.00 (165.65); 282 head, 564-594 lbs., 142.00-156.50 (153.31); 11 head, 574 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 217 head, 600-630 lbs., 137.00-152.00 (145.37); 195 head, 651-667 lbs., 137.50-143.00 (140.75); 240 head, 701-746 lbs., 130.50-139.00 (135.49); 35 head, 730-743 lbs., 134.00-137.50 (135.52), NHTC; 35 head, 771-778 lbs., 123.00-128.00 (126.13); 107 head, 813-848 lbs., 124.00-127.25 (126.08); 87 head, 809-842 lbs., 126.00-130.00 (128.86), NHTC; 5 head, 923 lbs., 125.00, NHTC.
