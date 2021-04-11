Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,960 head selling a week ago, 3,475 head trading March 18 and 3,613 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison to a week ago. Demand was active and good all day. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (71% steers, 29% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 416 lbs., 212.00; 17 head, 460 lbs., 194.00; 82 head, 502 to 535 lbs., 176.00 to 193.00 (184.17); 64 head, 552 to 579 lbs., 169.50 to 176.50 (172.28); 33 head, 562 lbs., 187.00, NHTC; 267 head, 609 to 641 lbs., 173.00 to 184.50 (179.98); 405 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 163.50 to 171.00 (166.71); 112 head, 652 to 660 lbs., 167.50 to 177.50 (174.76), NHTC; 250 head, 702 to 740 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (150.56); 245 head, 709 lbs., 162.25, fancy; 251 head, 721 to 739 lbs., 153.50 to 162.50 (158.27), NHTC; 145 head, 753 to 789 lbs., 140.50 to 148.50 (145.48); 164 head, 777 to 786 lbs., 146.50 to 156.50 (154.99), NHTC; 194 head, 800 to 832 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.61); 92 head, 814 to 833 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (146.75), NHTC; 274 head, 853 to 862 lbs., 138.50 to 146.50 (144.53); 67 head, 852 lbs., 148.50, NHTC; 134 head, 908 to 934 lbs., 133.00 to 140.50 (136.92); 96 head, 960 to 996 lbs., 120.50 to 126.00 (124.46).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 50 head, 477 to 481 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (160.95); 53 head, 509 to 528 lbs., 155.50 to 164.50 (158.60); 248 head, 552 to 588 lbs., 153.50 to 161.50 (158.62); 78 head, 643 to 646 lbs., 140.00 to 140.50 (140.06); 87 head, 674 to 699 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (137.84); 31 head, 694 lbs., 134.50, NHTC; 251 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 132.50 to 149.50 (140.82); 118 head, 756 to 793 lbs., 125.50 to 131.50 (130.70); 69 head, 799 lbs., 147.75, replacement; 53 head, 822 to 843 lbs., 123.50 to 128.50 (126.02); 14 head, 827 lbs., 126.50, NHTC; 82 head, 853 to 883 lbs., 122.50 to 128.00 (125.54); 9 head, 902 lbs., 124.50; 31 head, 962 to 974 lbs., 110.00 to 116.50 (113.31).
