Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,950 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 25, compared to 4,780 head on Feb. 18, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, steers were steady to $8 lower, except 800-pound steers were selling $4 higher. The heifers were steady to $3 lower. The demand was good all day. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 335 to 338 lbs., 190.00 to 201.00 (194.51); 10 head, 380 lbs., 194.00; 72 head, 404 to 436 lbs., 190.50 to 199.00 (192.45); 130 head, 463 to 489 lbs., 180.00 to 190.50 (184.39); 238 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 175.50 to 190.50 (186.32); 143 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 171.00 to 178.50 (172.48); 325 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 155.50 to 168.50 (163.12); 161 head, 663 to 690 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (152.78); 239 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (146.04); 333 head, 751 to 787 lbs., 139.50 to 147.00 (143.14); 195 head, 809 to 831 lbs., 139.00 to 143.50 (142.11); 147 head, 875 to 889 lbs., 133.50 to 139.00 (138.08); 65 head, 900 lbs., 138.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 29 head, 358 to 367 lbs., 175.00 to 177.50 (176.42); 89 head, 412 to 444 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.66); 92 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 163.00 to 170.50 (166.76); 214 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 152.50 to 165.00 (158.06); 186 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 145.50 to 157.50 (147.68); 107 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (142.44); 158 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.34); 75 head, 662 lbs., 148.50 replacement; 110 head, 703 to 737 lbs., 126.00 to 134.25 (131.84); 171 head, 759 to 773 lbs., 127.00 to 136.25 (131.45); 76 head, 826 lbs., 125.75.
