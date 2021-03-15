Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,825 head of feeder cattle selling on March 4, compared to 3,950 head on Feb. 25 and 2,270 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $1 to $10 lower and heifers were selling $1 to $4 lower. The demand was good to moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 460 to 476 lbs., 179.00 to 186.00 (181.75); 108 head, 524 to 546 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (172.40); 214 head, 572 to 594 lbs., 167.00 to 181.50 (175.86); 356 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 155.00 to 165.50 (161.65); 224 head, 669 to 687 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (147.37); 197 head, 704 to 743 lbs., 137.50 to 146.00 (143.51); 332 head, 757 to 770 lbs., 138.00 to 146.50 (143.92); 371 head, 805 to 845 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (131.38); 71 head, 854 to 872 lbs., 129.00 to 130.50 (130.27); 19 head, 903 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 349 lbs., 173.50; 8 head, 398 lbs., 167.00; 11 head, 431 lbs., 161.00; 33 head, 465 to 491 lbs., 159.50 to 163.00 (161.49); 199 head, 510 to 538 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.46); 82 head, 551 to 587 lbs., 137.50 to 150.50 (144.74); 228 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.59); 232 head, 651 to 687 lbs., 128.00 to 138.25 (135.41); 209 head, 711 to 743 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00(127.58); 23 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (152.93) replacement; 116 head, 762 to 794 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (126.52); 147 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.21).
