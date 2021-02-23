Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,780 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 18, compared to 4,835 head on Feb. 4 and 5,805 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There was no comparison from the previous week but the demand was good with buyers in crowd and internet. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 383 to 388 lbs., 192.00 to 202.00 (198.06); 110 head, 460 to 487 lbs., 183.00 to 194.50 (191.53); 72 head, 510 to 534 lbs., 182.00 to 186.00 (184.24); 274 head, 553 to 586 lbs., 176.00 to 185.50 (182.02); 685 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 156.00 to 169.50 (162.39); 296 head, 663 to 693 lbs., 156.00 to 161.50 (160.30); 373 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (153.09); 15 head, 708 lbs., 149.00 NHTC; 223 head, 757 to 784 lbs., 141.50 to 149.00 (144.70); 120 head, 810 lbs., 145.00; 14 head, 810 lbs., 140.50 NHTC; 176 head, 857 to 892 lbs., 130.50 to 137.00 (134.62); 19 head, 904 lbs., 133.50; 102 head, 953 to 993 lbs., 124.50 to 127.50 (126.75).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 350 lbs., 174.00; 43 head, 421 to 429 lbs., 169.00 to 175.50 (172.96); 136 head, 454 to 493 lbs., 157.50 to 170.50 (167.05); 151 head, 512 to 530 lbs., 157.75 to 166.50 (161.32); 118 head, 564 to 590 lbs., 144.00 to 151.50 (148.09); 249 head, 604 to 649 lbs., 135.50 to 142.00 (140.28); 201 head, 671 to 684 lbs., 131.50 to 136.50 (135.67); 41 head, 699 lbs., 134.00 NHTC; 174 head, 703 to 741 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (133.31); 94 head, 704 lbs., 146.50 replacement; 140 head, 752 to 791 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.21); 80 head, 764 to 789 lbs., 145.50 to 146.50 (146.43) replacement; 148 head, 810 to 847 lbs., 124.50 to 126.25 (124.91); 64 head, 903 to 915 lbs., 121.00 to 125.50 (125.01).
