Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 6,365 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 17, compared to 5,865 head on Dec. 10 and 5,367 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $3 to $7 lower; except those 450 pounds were selling $7 higher and 550 pounds were selling $9 higher. The heifers were steady to $8 lower , except those 650 pounds were selling $3 higher. The demand was good on a good selection offered with a large crowd on hand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 62 head, 311 to 348 lbs., 219.00 to 232.00 (222.90); 86 head, 351 to 376 lbs., 203.00 to 219.00 (212.95); 250 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 190.00 to 206.00 (199.35); 128 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 182.50 to 196.00 (191.54); 231 head, 507 to 545 lbs., 166.00 to 184.50 (172.94); 82 head, 508 lbs., 192.00 fancy; 396 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 160.50 to 169.75 (166.71); 436 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 149.50 to 164.50 (157.12); 89 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.79) NHTC; 270 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 144.50 to 157.00 (150.95); 77 head, 657 lbs., 163.50 NHTC; 218 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 138.00 to 151.50 (147.13); 142 head, 728 to 733 lbs., 158.00 to 160.50 (159.27) NHTC; 74 head, 750 to 765 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (145.36); 65 head, 806 to 809 lbs., 134.50 to 137.75 (137.25); 70 head, 830 lbs., 146.50 NHTC; 58 head, 887 lbs., 138.00; 64 head, 872 lbs., 143.00 NHTC; 49 head, 908 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 29 head, 414 to 440 lbs., 177.00 to 179.00 (177.85); 60 head, 481 to 492 lbs., 165.50 to 177.00 (172.88); 39 head, 586 to 596 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (151.48).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 72 head, 352 to 377 lbs., 177.00 to 191.00 (186.15); 199 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 161.00 to 176.00 (171.93); 208 head, 454 to 493 lbs., 154.50 to 175.00 (161.86); 331 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 151.00 to 168.00 (156.01); 387 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (152.13); 399 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 135.50 to 152.00 (140.63); 270 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 132.25 to 141.50 (137.61); 90 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 130.50 to 133.50 (132.52); 46 head, 764 lbs., 140.50; 63 head, 831 lbs., 135.50; 10 head, 899 lbs., 127.50; 12 head, 1027 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 497 lbs., 149.00; 54 head, 518 to 548 lbs., 142.50 to 149.50 (146.42).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.