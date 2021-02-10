Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,835 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 4, compared to 5,135 head on Jan. 28, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 700 pounds were steady to $7 higher and those over 700 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The heifers were steady to $5 lower. The demand was good all day. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers and 53% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 356 lbs., 203.00; 63 head, 402 to 436 lbs., 190.00 to 194.00 (191.86); 45 head, 483 to 495 lbs., 184.50 to 195.00 (190.21); 143 head, 523 to 549 lbs., 175.50 to 182.50 (178.99); 136 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 160.50 to 176.00 (168.05); 139 head, 612 to 637 lbs., 152.00 to 164.00 (159.90); 370 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (151.44); 299 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (147.58); 240 head, 761 to 783 lbs., 139.50 to 142.50 (141.85); 166 head, 807 to 848 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (138.98); 183 head, 852 to 890 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (136.63); 100 head, 914 to 946 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.52); 62 head, 963 lbs., 127.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 387 to 399 lbs., 172.00 to 177.00 (175.37); 77 head, 409 to 439 lbs., 167.50 to 174.50 (170.07); 50 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (166.23); 222 head, 504 to 538 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.22); 343 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 144.50 to 155.50 (146.72); 447 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 132.50 to 144.50 (138.23); 216 head, 659 to 686 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (133.58); 498 head, 711 to 748 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.18); 175 head, 764 to 794 lbs., 123.00 to 130.25 (128.87); 88 head, 806 to 846 lbs., 127.00 to 128.50 (127.80); 65 head, 875 lbs., 129.00; 12 head, 925 lbs., 115.50.
