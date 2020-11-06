Ogallala Lives tock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,985 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 22, compared to 5,170 head on Oct. 15 and 3,375 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $6 to $11 lower and heifers were selling $4 to $10 lower. The demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 318 lbs., 178.00; 68 head, 371 to 397 lbs., 170.00 to 189.00 (182.56); 59 head, 402 to 442 lbs., 156.00 to 177.00 (166.84); 184 head, 462 to 491 lbs., 159.00 to 172.00 (165.47); 218 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (161.22); 283 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 164.50 (152.40); 225 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 138.50 to 153.00 (146.26); 62 head, 660 to 693 lbs., 132.50 to 136.50 (133.18); 22 head, 714 to 729 lbs., 143.50 to 145.00 (144.58); 53 head, 845 lbs., 135.00; 10 head, 887 lbs., 134.50; 7 head, 959 lbs., 133.00; 9 head, 1007 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 56 head, 570 to 591 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (140.75); 46 head, 647 lbs., 132.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 335 lbs., 152.50; 116 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 171.00 (163.11); 185 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 140.50 to 160.00 (153.50); 135 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 137.50 to 151.00 (145.67); 196 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 134.50 to 142.50 (138.11); 172 head, 561 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (136.71); 56 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 128.50 to 132.00 (130.32); 32 head, 661 to 665 lbs., 126.50 to 133.50 (131.64); 28 head, 716 to 742 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.76); 73 head, 785 to 795 lbs., 127.50 to 134.00 (131.87); 28 head, 857 to 872 lbs., 132.50 to 134.50 (133.78); 15 head, 940 lbs., 133.25; 12 head, 1030 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 511 lbs., 125.00; 24 head, 738 lbs., 117.00; 11 head, 755 lbs., 122.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.