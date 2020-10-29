Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 5,170 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 15, compared to 2,071 head on Oct. 8 and 4,940 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $3 to $6 higher and heifers were steady to $7 higher. The demand was good on a good offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 39% steers and 61% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 321 to 326 lbs., 170.50 to 205.00 (176.94); 94 head, 381 to 394 lbs., 185.50 to 200.00 (189.81); 157 head, 402 to 449 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (178.30); 451 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 166.50 to 186.00 (175.84); 194 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (168.89); 257 head, 556 to 589 lbs., 158.00 to 163.00 (160.69); 88 head, 604 to 635 lbs., 147.50 to 159.50 (152.50); 77 head, 675 to 678 lbs., 143.00 to 160.00 (147.19); 8 head, 746 lbs., 147.50; 18 head, 786 lbs., 142.00; 11 head, 811 lbs., 140.00; 65 head, 924 to 932 lbs., 133.50 to 139.25 (138.46); 66 head, 990 lbs., 128.00; 6 head, 1053 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 34 head, 367 lbs., 165.00; 37 head, 483 lbs., 154.50; 54 head, 538 to 540 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (151.51); 109 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 147.00 to 156.50 (151.74).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 78 head, 317 to 348 lbs., 155.00 to 175.00 (165.05); 77 head, 371 to 399 lbs., 157.50 to 164.50 (159.18); 196 head, 403 to 438 lbs., 152.00 to 162.50 (157.76); 325 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 147.50 to 163.50 (156.61); 163 head, 513 to 538 lbs., 142.00 to 152.50 (148.05); 206 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (146.56); 51 head, 621 to 643 lbs., 140.00 to 155.50 (151.14); 123 head, 652 to 687 lbs., 134.50 to 150.50 (141.34); 235 head, 654 to 685 lbs., 156.00 to 158.50 (158.04) value added; 150 head, 723 to 738 lbs., 139.00 to 147.50 (142.08); 367 head, 713 to 716 lbs., 156.25 to 158.25 (157.42) value added; 187 head, 769 to 795 lbs., 135.00 to 145.25 (142.20); 162 head, 808 to 849 lbs., 132.00 to 144.75 (136.86); 117 head, 801 lbs., 146.00 value added; 77 head, 863 to 883 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (135.68); 17 head, 926 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.32); 80 head, 954 to 977 lbs., 124.00 to 133.25 (130.94); 101 head, 1012 to 1040 lbs., 125.50 to 126.00 (125.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 625 to 627 lbs., 130.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.