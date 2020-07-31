Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,422 head of feeder cattle selling on July 22, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison was available and the supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 379 lbs., 180.00; 8 head, 488 lbs., 160.00; 41 head, 561 to 598 lbs., 145.50 to 150.00 (148.59); 77 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 148.50 to 150.00 (149.08); 67 head, 702 to 728 lbs., 147.50 to 148.50 (148.41); 63 head, 809 lbs., 147.00; 144 head, 864 to 893 lbs., 130.00 to 135.75 (134.84); 206 head, 903 to 947 lbs., 129.75 to 131.50 (130.50); 142 head, 968 to 982 lbs., 127.50 to 129.00 (128.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 728 lbs., 139.00; 15 head, 843 lbs., 134.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 379 lbs., 155.50; 10 head, 471 to 485 lbs., 140.00 to 150.50 (145.33); 14 head, 523 to 537 lbs., 143.50 to 144.00 (143.79); 33 head, 563 to 583 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.57); 54 head, 609 to 643 lbs., 133.50 to 143.00 (141.14); 84 head, 699 lbs., 143.00; 91 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (136.26); 77 head, 755 lbs., 137.50; 98 head, 802 to 808 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (133.43); 133 head, 874 to 898 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 (126.78). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 12 head, 293 lbs., 500.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 662 to 686 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.39).
