Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,710 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 1, compared to 4,165 head on Sept. 17 and 3,090 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There was no comparison to the previous week, due to no feeder sale. The demand was good on all offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 75% steers and 25% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 347 to 348 lbs., 190.50 to 196.50 (195.16); 41 head, 383 to 386 lbs., 185.00 to 186.00 (185.12); 30 head, 411 to 427 lbs., 174.00 to 182.00 (177.43); 179 head, 455 to 486 lbs., 164.50 to 176.00 (173.80); 334 head, 504 to 544 lbs., 152.00 to 164.00 (161.18); 113 head, 570 to 585 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (155.21); 182 head, 604 to 638 lbs., 148.00 to 159.50 (155.56); 43 head, 659 to 680 lbs., 158.00 to 164.00 (161.87); 189 head, 704 to 738 lbs., 151.00 to 156.50 (154.87); 210 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 140.50 to 150.00 (147.86); 127 head, 811 to 841 lbs., 138.00 to 146.25 (142.38); 168 head, 830 to 833 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (164.14) NHTC; 79 head, 879 to 893 lbs., 138.50 to 140.50 (139.66); 67 head, 860 lbs., 163.00 NHTC; 162 head, 903 to 942 lbs., 131.50 to 139.50 (137.67); 260 head, 905 to 943 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (160.25) NHTC; 170 head, 972 to 988 lbs., 154.00 to 156.00 (155.37) NHTC. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 731 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 802 lbs., 132.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 308 to 339 lbs., 175.00 to 175.50 (175.23); 9 head, 368 lbs., 165.00; 22 head, 406 to 430 lbs., 158.75 to 168.00 (162.12); 49 head, 465 to 484 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (148.58); 44 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.95); 10 head, 557 lbs., 136.50; 53 head, 623 to 634 lbs., 141.00 to 147.50 (144.46); 50 head, 656 to 689 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (145.89); 152 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (142.56); 89 head, 771 to 786 lbs., 140.00 to 141.50 (140.80); 97 head, 809 to 845 lbs., 137.50 to 142.50 (140.04); 53 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 129.50 to 135.50 (133.06); 68 head, 901 to 929 lbs., 130.50 to 134.50 (133.36); 39 head, 951 lbs., 131.50; 20 head, 1038 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 822 lbs., 125.00.
