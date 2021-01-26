Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 8,210 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 14, compared to 8,100 head on Jan. 7 and 6,785 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $6 lower and heifers were selling $3 to $11 lower. The demand was moderate to good. Lots of good cattle were offered all day. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 373 to 392 lbs., 185.50 to 195.00 (191.58); 69 head, 416 to 419 lbs., 195.50 to 212.00 (209.83); 174 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 177.50 to 190.00 (182.23); 15 head, 496 lbs., 181.50 NHTC; 440 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 167.00 to 181.00 (174.47); 488 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 153.00 to 170.50 (162.47); 447 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 142.00 to 158.50 (154.22); 88 head, 605 lbs., 159.00 NHTC; 603 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 156.50 (146.43); 444 head, 704 to 746 lbs., 136.00 to 146.50 (140.72); 343 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.54); 21 head, 768 lbs., 135.50 NHTC; 189 head, 803 to 841 lbs., 132.50 to 137.50 (134.09); 159 head, 851 to 893 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (132.55); 31 head, 920 lbs., 126.50 NHTC; 27 head, 974 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 129 head, 352 to 398 lbs., 162.00 to 174.00 (167.28); 100 head, 419 to 449 lbs., 160.00 to 174.00 (169.30); 218 head, 450 to 472 lbs., 155.00 to 169.50 (162.07); 23 head, 499 lbs., 168.00 NHTC; 670 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 150.00 to 167.50 (158.92); 459 head, 558 to 594 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.22); 78 head, 574 lbs., 159.00 fancy; 652 head, 601 to 641 lbs., 134.00 to 147.50 (141.12); 149 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.64); 26 head, 673 lbs., 138.00 NHTC; 91 head, 699 lbs., 150.00 replacement; 312 head, 706 to 742 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (128.82); 86 head, 736 to 739 lbs., 149.50 to 152.00 (151.68) NHTC; 64 head, 701 lbs., 147.00 replacement; 123 head, 757 to 789 lbs., 122.00 to 124.50 (124.17); 13 head, 835 lbs., 125.00; 108 head, 867 to 876 lbs., 121.50 to 126.00 (124.41).
