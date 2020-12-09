Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,855 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 3, compared to 2,565 head on Nov. 19 and 2,790 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There was no comparison to the previous week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The demand was good with the crowd and the internet. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 255 head, 313 to 334 lbs., 225.00 to 241.00 (232.87); 424 head, 368 to 391 lbs., 209.00 to 229.50 (224.97); 281 head, 400 to 432 lbs., 199.00 to 212.50 (209.05); 365 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 175.00 to 195.00 (185.05); 40 head, 450 lbs., 200.50 fancy; 184 head, 512 to 539 lbs., 175.00 to 191.00 (184.82); 355 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 155.00 to 175.00 (164.73); 294 head, 604 to 649 lbs., 146.00 to 166.00 (159.86); 182 head, 656 to 686 lbs., 142.50 to 156.50 (152.47); 112 head, 715 to 747 lbs., 138.00 to 145.50 (143.73); 30 head, 756 to 793 lbs., 137.50 to 143.50 (141.96); 26 head, 891 lbs., 137.50; 26 head, 902 to 903 lbs., 131.00 to 131.50 (131.38); 29 head, 990 lbs., 133.50. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 121 head, 286 to 294 lbs., 650.00 to 660.00 (656.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 346 lbs., 211.00; 26 head, 373 to 397 lbs., 195.50 to 201.00 (197.67); 11 head, 422 lbs., 193.00; 13 head, 492 lbs., 167.50; 55 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (165.73).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 299 lbs., 190.00; 9 head, 349 lbs., 179.50; 51 head, 356 to 388 lbs., 173.00 to 187.00 (178.63); 153 head, 417 to 445 lbs., 161.00 to 181.50 (175.30); 189 head, 462 to 495 lbs., 155.00 to 175.50 (166.63); 316 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 149.50 to 160.00 (155.80); 129 head, 563 to 588 lbs., 140.00 to 156.50 (150.78); 136 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 134.00 to 147.75 (141.83); 49 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (134.07); 25 head, 784 to 799 lbs., 131.50 to 134.50 (133.53); 31 head, 826 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 864 lbs., 126.50; 12 head, 984 lbs., 128.00; 10 head, 1038 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 26 head, 266 lbs., 560.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 478 to 498 lbs., 148.00 to 153.50 (149.97).
