Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,600 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 12, compared to 4,890 head on Nov. 5 and 4,980 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $6 higher except those weighing 600 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower. The heifers were steady to $9 higher except those at 450 pounds that were selling $4 lower. The demand was good with a large crowd. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 335 lbs., 210.00; 194 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 194.00 to 212.00 (208.83); 193 head, 402 to 426 lbs., 209.50; 231 head, 452 to 489 lbs., 173.50 to 189.00 (185.52); 215 head, 456 to 472 lbs., 192.50 to 200.00 (196.80) value added; 264 head, 511 to 549 lbs., 163.50 to 180.50 (174.05); 172 head, 507 to 518 lbs., 183.00 to 187.50 (185.33) value added; 280 head, 561 to 591 lbs., 155.50 to 168.50 (163.35); 133 head, 615 to 633 lbs., 141.00 to 162.00 (152.49); 104 head, 651 to 667 lbs., 142.00 to 150.50 (148.60); 26 head, 709 to 739 lbs., 136.50 to 141.00 (139.19); 37 head, 758 to 776 lbs., 136.50 to 144.50 (142.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 41 head, 427 to 446 lbs., 165.50 to 179.50 (173.72); 42 head, 453 to 492 lbs., 165.00 to 174.50 (169.99).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 320 lbs., 180.00; 56 head, 360 to 387 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.29); 156 head, 411 to 446 lbs., 163.00 to 174.00 (169.84); 114 head, 466 to 499 lbs., 144.50 to 161.00 (152.88); 144 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (151.97); 284 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 137.50 to 150.50 (146.10); 94 head, 616 to 627 lbs., 132.50 to 145.25 (140.71); 31 head, 651 to 681 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (133.90); 28 head, 730 to 748 lbs., 133.00 to 134.50 (134.06); 65 head, 786 lbs., 139.00; 100 head, 866 to 896 lbs., 133.50 to 138.00 (136.13); 8 head, 1006 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 38 head, 418 to 443 lbs., 155.50 to 156.50 (155.86); 16 head, 547 lbs., 142.00.
