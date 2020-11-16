Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,890 head of feeder cattle, 2,735 head on Oct. 29 and 5,240 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $7 to $13 higher and heifers were selling $7 to $12 higher. The demand was good with a nice selection of cattle offered. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 79% steers and 21% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 273 head, 357 to 366 lbs., 209.00 to 214.00 (210.96); 769 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 184.00 to 201.00 (195.56); 562 head, 451 to 492 lbs., 175.00 to 187.50 (183.01); 161 head, 454 lbs., 193.00 fancy; 589 head, 509 to 544 lbs., 160.50 to 176.50 (172.81); 394 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 153.50 to 165.00 (160.90); 90 head, 551 lbs., 173.00 fancy; 480 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (161.62); 95 head, 668 to 676 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 406 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 461 lbs., 166.00; 13 head, 574 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 342 lbs., 177.50; 46 head, 377 to 387 lbs., 167.00 to 173.00 (168.46); 76 head, 410 to 436 lbs., 157.50 to 163.50 (160.73); 236 head, 462 to 484 lbs., 148.00 to 161.50 (159.41); 177 head, 517 to 548 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (150.83); 241 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (146.95); 15 head, 600 lbs., 135.50; 45 head, 669 to 674 lbs., 131.50 to 135.50 (132.30); 14 head, 800 to 812 lbs., 134.50 to 137.00 (135.40); 6 head, 863 lbs., 133.50; 13 head, 938 to 945 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.61); 57 head, 1002 to 1008 lbs., 132.25 to 135.75 (135.14); 5 head, 1116 lbs., 129.00.
