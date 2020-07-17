Mitchell Livestock Auction, Mitchell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,552 head of feeder cattle selling on June 25, compared to 1,473 head on June 18 and 2,985 head a year ago, according to the USDA to South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week’s much lighter offering, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to firm. There was good to very good demand for this large summertime offering of backgrounded yearling steers and heifers. Many long strings of light to moderate fleshed yearlings were offered in full loads and multiple load lots. The market was active as many farmer feeders and order buyers were ready to buy these yearlings while they had the opportunity. The cash fed cattle market, and the outlook that the CME Live Cattle contracts are predicting are hanging heavily over the heads of cattle feeders but there is still a lot of interest in feeding yearlings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 40% steers and 60% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 534 lbs., 165.00; 35 head, 610 to 615 lbs., 147.50 to 151.50 (149.09); 22 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.58); 47 head, 726 to 727 lbs., 143.00 to 145.50 (144.81); 16 head, 754 lbs., 139.50; 149 head, 831 to 843 lbs., 131.25 to 133.75 (132.70); 245 head, 854 to 874 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.93); 165 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 120.25 to 123.10 (121.86); 238 head, 952 to 981 lbs., 115.00 to 119.75 (118.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 427 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 60 head, 523 to 531 lbs., 160.00 to 161.50 (160.93) thin fleshed; 18 head, 626 to 632 lbs., 147.50 to 149.00 (148.50); 7 head, 737 lbs., 138.00; 23 head, 762 to 798 lbs., 129.00 to 139.25 (136.48); 11 head, 922 lbs., 109.50. Large frame 1, 226 head, 1016 to 1038 lbs., 113.50 to 114.50 (113.91); 9 head, 1053 lbs., 109.00; 8 head, 1136 lbs., 103.00 fleshy; 7 head, 1146 lbs., 111.00 thin fleshed; 51 head, 1161 to 1188 lbs., 99.00 to 100.75 (99.61).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 217 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (134.75); 147 head, 701 to 746 lbs., 121.00 to 125.25 (124.98); 340 head, 753 to 788 lbs., 117.00 to 128.75 (125.08); 544 head, 808 to 843 827 117.50 to 122.50 119.83 34 861 to 873 867 112.50 to 116.00 114.34 430 904 to 947 917 105.50 to 112.75 (110.94); 30 head, 961 to 972 lbs., 103.50 to 104.00 (103.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 427 lbs., 162.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 539 lbs., 139.00; 35 head, 502 lbs., 147.50 thin fleshed; 8 head, 589 lbs., 139.00; 26 head, 552 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 638 lbs., 134.00. Large frame 1, 150 head, 1031 lbs., 102.85; 48 head, 1057 to 1095 lbs., 97.75 to 98.00 (97.87) fleshy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.