McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,770 head of cattle selling on July 7, compared to 1,950 head on June 30 and 1,585 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,550 head of feeder cattle, 190 head of slaughter cattle and 30 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,950 head of feeder cattle, 201 head of slaughter cattle and 49 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,300 head of feeder cattle, 208 head of slaughter cattle and 77 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $7 higher. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $5 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 220 cows and bulls was sold with 81% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 38% were heifers and 17% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 86% bred cows and 14% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 168.00 to 183.00 (175.33); 27 head, 355 to 393 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (161.87); 38 head, 403 to 437 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (157.82); 78 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (142.28); 65 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (138.54); 67 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (146.29); 18 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (139.02); 34 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (127.09); 3 head, 725 to 745 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (125.03); 3 head, 750 to 778 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.33); 23 head, 807 to 845 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (115.89); 1 head, 850 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 141.00 to 164.00 (155.40); 11 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 134.00 to 152.00 (145.34); 12 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.99); 3 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.30); 13 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (124.69); 5 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (124.57); 29 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (127.70); 2 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 102.00 to 105.00 (103.53).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (149.50); 34 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (145.73); 43 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (140.99); 46 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (132.81); 56 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (129.75); 107 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (132.46); 19 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (123.90); 16 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (112.68); 3 head, 745 lbs., 101.00 to 103.00 (101.67); 3 head, 755 to 773 lbs., 102.00 to 106.00 (103.31). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 136.00; 10 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (134.55); 17 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (132.22); 5 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.84); 5 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 112.00 to 128.00 (119.76); 6 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (119.50); 8 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 101.00 to 110.00 (105.22); 1 head, 655 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 300 to 325 lbs., 168.00 to 183.00 (178.29); 20 head, 350 to 389 lbs., 159.00 to 177.00 (161.54); 14 head, 405 to 443 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (147.37); 23 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (136.67); 28 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (129.06); 15 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (131.77); 14 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 119.00 to 131.00 (123.42); 6 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 105.00 to 117.00 (114.10); 9 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (116.08); 1 head, 750 lbs., 111.00; 1 head, 820 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 139.00 to 157.00 (145.35); 7 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (132.64); 4 head, 465 to 475 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (126.22); 2 head, 505 to 530 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (118.93); 6 head, 565 to 593 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (115.12); 3 head, 630 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.33).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 1320 to 1505 lbs., 67.00 to 71.00 (68.48) average dressing; 6 head, 1345 to 1445 lbs., 72.00 to 74.00 (73.33) high; 13 head, 1300 to 1635 lbs., 60.00 to 66.00 (62.90) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 17 head, 1150 to 1295 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (65.43) average; 9 head, 1150 to 1285 lbs., 71.00 to 73.00 (72.46) high; 7 head, 1155 to 1260 lbs., 59.00 to 63.00 (60.84) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 1010 to 1135 lbs., 62.00 to 67.00 (64.39) average; 7 head, 1070 to 1123 lbs., 68.00 to 74.00 (70.10) high; 21 head, 1000 to 1149 lbs., 53.00 to 61.00 (56.37) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1395 to 2030 lbs., 87.00 to 89.00 (88.47) average; 4 head, 1595 to 2121 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (91.88) high; 3 head, 1505 to 1955 lbs., 82.00 to 85.00 (83.53) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1000 to 1398 lbs., 825.00 to 1200.00 (1108.98); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 870 to 1125 lbs., 785.00 to 950.00 (850.50); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1160 lbs., 910.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1430 lbs., 1050.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1125 lbs., 995.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 945 lbs., 775.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 830 lbs., 760.00.
