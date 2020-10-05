McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,940 head of cattle selling on Sept. 29, compared to 1,700 head on Sept. 22, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,550 head of feeder cattle, 331 head of slaughter cattle and 59 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,400 head of feeder cattle, 228 head of slaughter cattle and 72 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were up 16 plus, those over 500 pounds were selling $3 to $7 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 400 pounds were selling $10 higher and those over 400 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average through attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $5 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 lower. A total of 390 cows and bulls was sold with 82% going to packers. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 39% were heifers and 20% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 88% bred cows and 12% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
