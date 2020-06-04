McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,300 head of cattle selling on June 2, compared to 1,560 head on May 19 and 2,875 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,950 head of feeder cattle, 289 head of slaughter cattle and 61 head of replacement cattle compared to two week’s ago total of 1,300 head of feeder cattle, 219 head of slaughter cattle and 41 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 2,450 head of feeder cattle, 302 head of slaughter cattle and 123 head of replacement cattle. Compared to two weeks ago, the steer calves were selling $6 to $10 higher. The heifer calves were selling $3 to $7 higher. The demand was good for all classes. The quality was average through attractive and mostly attractive. The slaughter cows were steady to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 lower. A total of 350 cows and bulls was sold with 80% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 76% cows and 24% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 28% bred cows and 72% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
