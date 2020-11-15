McAlester Union Livestock, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,250 head of cattle selling on Nov. 10, compared to 1,650 head on Nov. 3 and 2,620 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 3,850 head of feeder cattle, 325 head of slaughter cattle and 75 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 1,350 head of feeder cattle, 247 head of slaughter cattle and 53 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 2,350 head of feeder cattle, 217 head of slaughter cattle and 53 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $7 higher. The heifer calves were selling $3 to $5 higher. The demand was very good. The quality was mostly attractive. The slaughter cows and Breakers were selling $2 lower, the Boners and Leans were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. A total of 400 cows and bulls was sold with 68% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 32% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 61% bred cows and 39% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
