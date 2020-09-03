McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,720 head of cattle selling on Sept. 1, compared to 1,520 head on Aug. 25 and 1,725 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,500 head of feeder cattle, 197 head of slaughter cattle and 23 head of replacement cattle compared to the 1,350 head of feeder cattle and 138 head of slaughter cattle and 32 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total included 1,450 head of feeder cattle, 210 head of slaughter cattle and 65 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $11 to $13 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $3 to $11 lower and those over 500 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The demand was light to moderate. The quality was plain to average. The slaughter cows, breakers and leans, were selling $4 to $5 higher and boners were selling $1 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $7 higher. A total of 220 cows and bulls was sold with 85% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 51% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 71% bred cows and 29% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.