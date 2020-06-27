McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,350 head of cattle selling on June 16, compared to 2,760 head on June 9 and 1,860 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 2,050 head of feeder cattle, 251 head of slaughter cattle and 49 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 2,500 head of feeder cattle, 211 head of slaughter cattle and 49 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total included 1,600 head of feeder cattle, 186 head of slaughter cattle and 74 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $2 to $7 lower. The heifer calves were uneven in all classes and steady to $2 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average through attractive but mostly attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $4 to $8 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $8 higher. A total of 300 cows and bulls was sold with 77% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 56% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 56% bred cows and 44% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
