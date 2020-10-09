McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,920 head of cattle selling on Oct. 6, compared to 1,940 head on Sept. 29 and 3,010 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahooma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 2,600 head of feeder cattle, 289 head of slaughter cattle and 31 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 1,550 head of feeder cattle, 331 head of slaughter cattle and 59 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 2,600 head of feeder cattle, 365 head of slaughter cattle and 45 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $4 to $5 lower. The heifer calves were selling $5 lower. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average with large groups of attractive calves. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $6 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 320 cows and bulls was sold with 87% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 36% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows and 18% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 88% bred cows and 12% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
