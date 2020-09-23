McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,700 head of cattle selling on Sept. 22, compared to 2,600 head on Sept. 15 and 2,330 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total includes 1,400 head of feeder cattle, 228 head on slaughter cattle and 72 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 2,200 head of slaughter cattle, 343 head of slaughter cattle and 57 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,900 head of feeder cattle, 361 head of slaughter cattle and 69 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $2 to $6 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $1 to $5 higher and those over 500 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain through average. The slaughter cows , breakers and boners were steady to $2 higher and leans were selling $3 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 lower. A total of 300 cows and bulls was sold with 66% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 43% were heifers and 19% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%
