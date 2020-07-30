McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,350 head of cattle selling on July 21, compared to 2,520 head on July 14 and 1,845 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,200 head of feeder cattle, 130 head of slaughter cattle and 20 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,950 head of feeder cattle, 415 head of slaughter cattle and 155 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,650 head of feeder cattle, 152 head of slaughter cattle and 43 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $9 higher. The heifer calves were selling $3 to $7 higher. The demand was good. The quality was mostly attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 150 cows and bulls was sold with 82% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 27% steers, 44% were heifers and 29% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 81% bred cows and 19% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
