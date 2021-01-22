McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,470 head of cattle selling on Jan. 12, compared to 1,810 head on Jan. 5 and 1,480 head, a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $4 to $7 higher and the heifer calves were selling $3 to $5 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average through attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 220 cows and bulls was sold with 60% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 49% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 85% bred cows and 15% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
