McAlester Union Livestock, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,460 head of cattle selling on Oct. 20, compared to 2,175 head on Oct. 13 and 2,500 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 2,00 head of feeder cattle, 393 head of slaughter cattle and 67 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,800 head of feeder cattle, 318 head of slaughter cattle and 57 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 2,200 head of feeder cattle, 266 head of slaughter cattle and 34 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 lower. The heifer calves were selling $2 lower. The demand was moderate to good and good for calves that had been weaned and worked. The quality was plain through average with some attractive. The slaughter cows and Breakers were selling $1 lower and the Boners and Leans were selling $3 high. The slaughter bulls were selling $4 higher. A total of 460 cows and bulls was sold with 78% going to packers. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 42% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 68% bred cows and 32% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.