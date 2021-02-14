McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,000 head of cattle selling on Feb. 9, compared to 1,800 head on Feb. 2 and 1,395 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the freezing rain across the trade area kept receipts too few to establish a trend; however, a special sale of value added cattle had a higher undertone noted. All other steers and heifers had a much lower undertone noted. The demand was moderate. The quality was good. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $4 higher in a light test. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 higher also in a light test. A total of 180 cows and bulls was sold with 39% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 45% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 77% bred cows, 4% were bred heifers and 19% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
