McAlester Union Livestock, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,150 head of cattle selling on Sept. 8, compared to 1,720 head on Sept. 1 and 1,725 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,000 head of feeder cattle, 121 head of slaughter cattle and 29 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,500 head of feeder cattle, 197 heda of slaughter cattle and 23 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,450 head of feeder cattle, 246 head of slaughter cattle and 29 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $6 to $9 higher and those over 500 pounds were selling $1 to $5 higher. The heifer calves were steady. The demand was good. The quality was average through attractive and mostly attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $4 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 lower. A total of 150 cows and bulls was sold with 70% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 50% were heifers and 15% were bulls); 11% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.