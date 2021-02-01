McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,740 head of cattle selling on Jan. 26, compared to 3,250 head on Jan. 19 and 2,300 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 1,550 head of feeder cattle, 129 head of slaughter cattle and 61 head of replacement cattle compared to 2,850 head of feeder cattle, 304 head of slaughter cattle and 96 head of replacement cattle. A year ago, the receipts were 1,800 head of feeder cattle, 262 head of slaughter cattle and 238 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $3 to $5 higher. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $6 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 higher. A total of 190 cows and bulls was sold with 60% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 44% were heifers and 19% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 86% bred cows and 14% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
