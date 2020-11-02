McAlester Union Livestock, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,040 head of cattle selling on Oct. 27, compared to 2,460 head on Oct. 20 and 1,670 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 750 head of feeder cattle, 251 head of slaughter cattle and 39 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 2,000 head of feeder cattle, 393 head of slaughter cattle and 67 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,400 head of feeder cattle, 238 head of slaughter cattle and 32 head of replacement cattle. Compared to a week ago, the steer and heifer calves were too light on comparable offerings for a trend to be noted. The demand was light to moderate. The quality was mostly plain, with a few groups of attractive calves. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 lower. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 290 cows and bulls was sold with 76% going to packers. The supply included 72% feeder cattle with 30% steers, 56% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 24% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 92% bred cows and 8% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.