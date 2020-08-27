McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,520 head of cattle selling on Aug. 25, compared to 1,500 head on Aug. 18 and 1,840 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,350 head of feeder cattle, 138 head of slaughter cattle and 32 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,300 head of feeder cattle, 156 head of slaughter cattle and 44 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the receipts indicated 1,600 head of feeder cattle, 193 head of slaughter cattle and 47 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 400 pounds were selling $4 to $10 higher and those over 400 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 450 pounds were selling $3 to $7 higher and those over 450 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average. The slaughter cows, boners and breakers were steady to $4 higher and leans $5 lower. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 170 cows and bulls was sold with 75% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 31% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 27% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 91% bred cows and 9% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.