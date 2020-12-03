McAlester Union Livestock, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,190 head of cattle selling on Nov. 17, compared to 4,250 head on Nov. 10 and 4,950 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 3,850 head of feeder cattle, 260 head of slaughter cattle and 80 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 3,850 head of feeder cattle, 325 head of slaughter cattle and 75 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 4,600 head of feeder cattle, 296 head of slaughter cattle and 54 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $6 to $10 higher and those over 500 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The heifer calves were steady to $1 lower. The demand was good for steer calves and moderate to good for heifers. The quality was average through attractive. The slaughter cows, breakers steady, boners and leans were selling $4 to $6 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $6 higher. A total of 340 cows and bulls was sold with 69% going to packers. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 44% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 93% bred cows and 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
