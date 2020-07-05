McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,015 head of cattle selling on June 23, compared to 2,350 head on June 16 and 1,585 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 42% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 44% bred cows and 56% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (176.12); 41 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (159.31); 56 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 147.00 to 161.00 (153.11); 73 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (146.53); 72 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (142.46); 54 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (144.54); 45 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (138.41); 22 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (128.68); 46 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 118.00 to 130.00 (126.78); 3 head, 770 to 780 lbs., 105.00 to 118.00 (111.03); 6 head, 800 to 815 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (113.36); 6 head, 863 to 884 lbs., 98.00 to 111.00 (106.74).
Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 147.00 to 169.00 (162.13); 7 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (143.54); 19 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (140.59); 11 head, 453 to 490 lbs., 128.00 to 144.00 (135.11); 11 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 121.00 to 137.00 (130.92); 11 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (130.34); 12 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (124.33); 7 head, 688 to 698 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (118.42); 2 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (113.55); 9 head, 768 lbs., 104.00; 1 head, 810 lbs., 103.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (152.98); 29 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (146.53); 56 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (138.19);58 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (136.65);86 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (128.29);100 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (131.89);20 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (119.78); 20 head, 668 to 688 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (117.29); 3 head, 715 to 745 lbs., 111.00; 7 head, 770 to 794 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (117.61); 3 head, 912 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 121.00 to 141.00 (131.31); 27 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (134.23); 6 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.47); 15 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.42); 9 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (115.20); 11 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 106.00 to 121.00 (115.70); 1 head, 610 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 164.00 to 176.00 (166.62); 12 head, 350 to 391 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (157.82); 17 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (147.36); 21 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (137.34); 15 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (132.11); 15 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (128.17); 3 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (119.38); 4 head, 670 to 685 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (119.00); 4 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 96.00 to 111.00 (103.38); 2 head, 785 to 795 lbs., 95.00 to 104.00 (99.47); 2 head, 825 to 835 lbs., 91.00 to 101.00 (96.03); 1 head, 880 lbs., 191.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 310 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 126.00 to 145.00 (134.13); 9 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (135.12); 3 head, 480 to 495 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (114.29); 3 head, 540 to 545 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (117.01); 3 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.69); 1 head, 620 lbs., 102.00; 1 head, 680 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1300 to 1475 lbs., 68.00 to 72.00 (69.72) average dressing; 8 head, 1380 to 1675 lbs., 73.00 to 76.00 (74.34) high; 6 head, 1305 to 1390 lbs., 64.00 to 68.00 (66.33) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 15 head, 1150 to 1295 lbs., 67.00 to 70.00 (68.14) average; 9 head, 1085 to 1295 lbs., 71.00 to 76.00 (72.34) high; 15 head, 1150 to 1285 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.19) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 16 head, 1025 to 1135 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (63.43) average; 7 head, 1010 to 1125 lbs., 66.00 to 73.00 (68.97) high; 14 head, 1005 to 1140 lbs., 52.00 to 60.00 (56.69) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1045 to 2250 lbs., 93.00 to 97.00 (95.20) average; 7 head, 1575 to 2040 lbs., 97.00 to 101.00 (98.91) high; 8 head, 1385 to 1810 lbs., 86.00 to 90.00 (88.36) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 800 to 1155 lbs., 725.00 to 1010.00 (913.89); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1055 to 1390 lbs., 835.00 to 1050.00 (918.11); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1010 lbs., 860.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1180 to 1270 lbs., 900.00 to 1050.00 (972.24).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 lbs. calf, per family/actual weight, 8 head, open, 2 head, 800 lbs., 860.00 to 1010.00 (935.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1350 lbs., 1050.00 to 1350.00 (1215.18); 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 800 to 900 lbs., 810.00 to 1000.00 (897.44); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 810 to 900 lbs., 825.00 to 935.00 (882.89).
