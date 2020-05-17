McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,150 head of cattle selling on May 12, compared to 1,950 head on May 5 and 1,165 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,000 head of feeder cattle, 116 head of slaughter cattle and 34 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,650 head of feeder cattle, 249 head of slaughter cattle and 91 head of replacement cattle. A year ago, the total included 945 head of feeder cattle, 129 head of slaughter cattle and 91 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $3 to $6 higher. The heifer calves were selling $3 to $7 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows, breakers and leans were selling $2 to $3 lower and the boners were selling $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 150 cows and bulls was sold with 64% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 44% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 73% cows and 27% were bulls; 3% was replacement cattle with 45% bred cows and 55% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
