McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,800 head selling a week ago, 1,650 head trading March 30 and 750 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves were trading $3 to $7 higher. Heifer calves were selling $2 to $7 higher. Demand was good. Quality was attractive, with Quality Beef Network value added groups of calves. Supply included: 87% feeder cattle (46% steers, 43% heifers, 11% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 12%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.