McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,375 head selling a week ago, 1,650 head trading April 13 and 1,740 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves under 500 pounds were selling $8 lower, those over 500 pounds were trading $3 to $4 higher. Heifer calves were selling $4 to $7 lower. Demand was moderate for all classes except for steer calves 500 pounds and above, for those the demand was good. Quality was plain through attractive. Supply included: 80% feeder cattle (39% steers, 39% heifers, 22% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 23%.
