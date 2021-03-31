McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,350 head selling a week ago, 1,650 head trading March 9 and 500 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves under 500 pounds were selling $3 lower, over 500 pounds were trading $1 to $5 higher. Heifer calves under 450 pounds were selling steady to $4 lower, over 450 pounds were trading $1 to $5 higher. Demand was good. Quality was average through attractive. Supply included: 86% feeder cattle (38% steers, 44% heifers, 18% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 19%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.