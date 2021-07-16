McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 975 head selling a week ago, 1,450 head trading June 29 and 1,550 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves under 600 pounds were selling $5 to $7 lower, while those over 600 pounds were trading $2 to $6 higher. Heifer calves were selling $2 to $5 lower. Demand was moderate. Quality was average. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (51% steers, 37% heifers, 12% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 27%.
