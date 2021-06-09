McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,950 head of cattle selling on June 8, compared to 1,460 head on May 25 and 2,760 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steer calves were selling $5 to $9 higher. The heifer calves were selling $6 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average through attractive, with large groups of QBN calves. The slaughter cows were selling $10 to $14 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $10 higher. A total of 300 cows and bulls was sold with 67% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 39% steers, 52% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 60% bred cows and 40% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
