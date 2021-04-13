Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,220 head selling a week ago and 4,113 head trading March 12, according to USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the March 12 sale, steers over 600 pounds were selling steady to $4 higher and heifers over 600 pounds were trading $3 to $6 higher. Demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. Supply included: 74% Feeder Cattle (56% steers, 44% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 525 lbs., 177.00, fleshy; 39 head, 605 lbs., 168.50; 63 head, 705 to 731 lbs., 148.75 to 150.00 (149.16); 108 head, 702 lbs., 154.00, thin fleshed; 70 head, 776 lbs., 143.50; 19 head, 841 lbs., 133.75; 67 head, 817 lbs., 144.10, thin fleshed; 52 head, 865 lbs., 134.00; 69 head, 872 lbs., 139.25, fancy; 6 head, 856 lbs., 125.00, fleshy; 11 head, 933 lbs., 126.50, fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 79 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 141.75 to 147.50 (145.10); 10 head, 600 lbs., 137.50, fleshy; 144 head, 686 to 692 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.25); 63 head, 710 to 714 lbs., 130.00 to 136.25 (135.31); 35 head, 705 lbs., 149.50, replacement; 35 head, 783 lbs., 146.50, replacement; 53 head, 799 lbs., 133.50, thin fleshed; 8 head, 983 lbs., 117.25, fleshy.
