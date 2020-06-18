Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,481 head of feeder cattle selling on June 12, compared to 1,505 head on May 29, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There was not enough comparable offerings with two weeks ago to establish a trend. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 49% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 34% were heifers and 4% were bulls; and 51% was slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.?
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 441 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 570 lbs., 155.00; 46 head, 701 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 785 lbs., 128.00; 128 head, 893 lbs., 121.00; 190 head, 858 lbs., 134.10 gaunt.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 364 lbs., 159.00; 12 head, 475 lbs., 155.50; 39 head, 583 to 591 lbs., 139.50 to 143.00 (139.95); 9 head, 673 lbs., 123.00; 6 head, 735 lbs.,115.00; 121 head, 900 lbs., 110.25. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 7 head, 141 lbs., 400.00 unweaned; 10 head, 221 lbs., 535.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 540 lbs., 139.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, per hundred weight/actual weight, 5 head, 328 lbs., 206.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 157 lbs., 385.00 unweaned; 9 head, 210 lbs., 525.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 590 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed.
