Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,844 head of feeder cattle selling on May 15, compared to 3,445 head on May 8, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers and heifers were selling $2 to $6 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 36% steers and 64% were heifers; and 24% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 441 lbs., 187.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 500 to 522 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (169.43); 41 head, 554 to 576 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.80); 80 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 149.50 to 158.00 (153.21); 135 head, 657 to 691 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (147.66); 32 head, 709 to 714 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (142.50); 59 head, 768 lbs., 132.50 to 134.50 (132.67); 43 head, 804 to 837 lbs., 122.50 to 127.50 (125.69); 23 head, 826 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 967 lbs., 108.75 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 583 lbs., 145.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 438 to 439 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (157.28); 38 head, 485 to 495 lbs., 157.00 to 157.75 (157.50); 19 head, 516 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 133 head, 568 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (137.50); 22 head, 581 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 79 head, 569 to 574 lbs., 149.00 to 149.50 (149.04) thin fleshed; 20 heads, 628 to 648 lbs., 125.50 to 134.25 (130.38); 142 head, 667 to 680 lbs., 125.00 to 128.50 (127.26); 129 head, 658 to 660 lbs., 143.00 to 143.50 (143.22) thin fleshed; 20 head, 722 lbs., 120.25; 77 head, 765 to 780 lbs., 109.00 to 111.50 (110.02); 132 head, 800 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 416 lbs., 149.50 thin fleshed. Large frame 1, 11 head, 635 lbs., 120.25.
