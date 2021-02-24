Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,058 head of cattle selling on Feb. 19, compared to 2,718 head on Feb. 12 and 5,059 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady to $4 higher with the most advance on grass type cattle. The heifers were steady to $1 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. There were several strings of top quality replacement type heifers sold on the day. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 50% steers and 50% was heifers; and 7% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 377 lbs., 172.00 unweaned; 10 head, 445 lbs., 183.00; 43 head, 450 to 475 lbs, 179.50 to 186.00 (183.71); 120 head, 508 to 544 lbs., 171.00 to 177.75 (175.80); 29 head, 575 lbs., 166.50; 18 head, 577 lbs., 174.00 thin fleshed; 52 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 150.50 to 157.50 (153.13); 61 head, 613 lbs., 173.50 fancy; 161 head, 600 to 649 lbs,, 161.00 to 166.00 (163.01) thin fleshed; 346 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 144.00 to 153.75 (149.87); 40 head, 669 to 696 lbs., 138.00 to 141.50 (140.15); 153 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 138.75 to 143.00 (141.21); 46 head, 701 to 722 lbs., 152.00 to 153.50 (153.17) thin fleshed; 182 head, 770 to 797 lbs., 139.25 to 145.75 (142.90); 121 head, 782 to 795 lbs., 134.10 to 135.00 (134.21) fleshy; 215 head, 801 to 836 lbs., 138.00 to 143.75 (138.96); 112 head, 865 to 883 lbs., 136.25 to 136.50 (136.43); 45 head, 901 to 916 lbs., 131.00 to 136.25 (132.53).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 385 lbs., 159.00 unweaned; 24 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (163.09); 64 head, 451 to 493 lbs., 161.25 to 167.00 (162.66); 113 head, 515 to 541 lbs., 151.75 to 160.00 (155.15); 136 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 145.50 to 156.00 (150.18); 28 head, 552 lbs., 159.50 thin fleshed; 75 head, 630 to 634 lbs., 140.25 to 143.75 (141.83); 86 head, 637 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 135.50 (134.85) fleshy; 44 head, 633 to 641 lbs., 137.50 to 139.25 (138.82) replacement; 207 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 133.00 to 139.75 (136.28); 134 head, 657 to 693 lbs., 135.50 to 139.50 (138.19) replacement; 104 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 131.25 to 135.00 (133.18); 324 head, 709 to 742 lbs., 138.00 to 167.00 (147.90) replacement; 178 head, 752 to 790 lbs., 128.75 to 130.75 (130.28); 157 head, 750 to 776 lbs,. 130.00 to 146.50 (140.53) replacement; 66 head, 820 lbs., 154.50 replacement; 53 head, 861 lbs., 132.00 replacement;10 head, 966 to 991 lbs., 121.00.
