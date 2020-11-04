Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,314 head of cattle selling on Oct. 23, compared to 2,124 head on Oct. 16 and 3,248 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 450 to 550 pounds were steady to $2 higher and steers weighing 550 to 650 pounds were selling $2 to $7 lower and heifers were steady to $7 lower. The demand was moderate to good with internet activity noticed. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% were heifers; and 19% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 331 lbs., 180.50; 17 head, 381 lbs., 174.00; 86 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 169.00 to 174.00 (170.58); 136 head, 459 to 491 lbs., 172.00 to 180.00 (176.83); 75 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 153.25 to 168.00 (159.28); 100 head, 501 to 508 lbs., 173.00 to 174.00 (173.49) thin fleshed; 236 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 151.00 to 155.25 (153.72);164 head, 600 to 612 lbs., 142.50 to 154.25 (147.42); 47 head, 653 lbs., 147.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 450 lbs., 164.00; 18 head, 511 lbs., 151.00; 10 head, 562 lbs., 146.00; 39 head, 628 to 634 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.67); 33 head, 660 to 691 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (131.13).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 45 head, 352 to 382 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (163.81); 78 head, 412 to 439 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (159.42); 21 head, 407 to 416 lbs., 168.00 to 171.00 (170.16) thin fleshed; 142 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 145.50 to 150.50 (149.83); 31 head, 462 lbs., 160.25 thin fleshed; 159 head, 512 to 545 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (137.66); 198 head, 551 to 591 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (134.44); 19 head, 613 lbs., 130.75; 6 head. 686 lbs., 128.50; 14 head, 854 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 527 lbs., 129.00.
