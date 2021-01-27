Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,031 head of cattle selling on Jan. 15, compared to 5,202 head on Jan. 8 and 2,066 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, steers were selling $1 to $7 lower and heifers were steady to $4 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 36% were heifers and 0% were bulls; and 4% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 450 to 486 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.03); 10 head, 493 lbs., 164.00 full; 32 head, 512 to 530 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.51); 82 head, 555 to 587 lbs., 155.00 to 162.75 (157.56); 108 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 148.25 to 153.75 (150.23) fleshy; 138 head, 606 to 636 lbs., 147.60 to 150.00 (148.39); 60 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.16) fleshy; 22 head, 619 lbs., 145.85 unweaned; 489 head, 662 to 695 lbs., 139.00 to 146.50 (141.78); 185 head, 658 to 689 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.35) fleshy; 220 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 136.00 to 140.50 (139.36); 42 head, 745 lbs., 133.75 fleshy; 520 head, 753 to 790 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (138.47); 268 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.69); 7 head, 858 lbs., 127.50; 37 head, 919 to 929 lbs., 124.75 to 125.50 (125.28).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 405 lbs., 169.00; 50 head, 474 to 486 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (155.42); 83 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (144.09); 27 head, 525 to 538 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.98) fleshy; 10 head, 507 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 163 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 140.75 to 144.50 (142.80); 63 head, 564 to 597 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.87) fleshy; 37 head, 593 lbs., 132.25 unweaned; 226 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 132.50 to 137.00 (135.71); 21 head, 602 to 624 lbs., 130.75 to 131.50 (130.97) fleshy; 245 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 131.25 to 135.00 (132.91); 63 head, 664 lbs., 126.25 fleshy; 173 head, 708 to 734 lbs., 128.25 to 134.25 (131.78); 66 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.49) fleshy; 51 head, 753 to 766 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.77); 9 head, 803 lbs., 124.00; 7 head, 876 lbs., 120.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 605 lbs., 135.50 unweaned.
