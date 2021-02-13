Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,474 head of cattle selling on Feb. 5, compared to 2,372 head on Jan. 29 and 3,231 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady to $2 lower and heifers weighing under 700 pounds were steady to $3 lower with heifers weighing over 700 pounds selling steady to $2 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 50% steers and 50% were heifers; and 10% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 563 to 599 lbs., 160.50 to 167.50 (162.72); 64 head, 634 lbs., 159.25; 134 head, 678 to 690 lbs., 143.25 to 149.00 (145.64); 49 head, 689 to 695 lbs., 141.00 to 141.25 (141.19) fleshy; 72 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 137.00 to 138.25 (137.83); 9 head, 744 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 243 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (138.67); 140 head, 813 to 847 lbs., 133.25 to 137.00 (133.90); 16 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 130.25 to 130.50 (130.36) fleshy; 28 head, 882 lbs., 132.25; 56 head, 943 lbs., 129.00; 19 head, 929 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 53 head, 956 lbs., 126.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 444 lbs., 157.00 full; 18 head, 475 lbs., 156.75; 47 head, 547 lbs., 154.25 thin fleshed; 105 head, 563 to 587 lbs., 138.00 to 143.25 (140.77); 52 head, 603 to 620 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.72); 15 head, 610 lbs., 132.75 fleshy; 30 head, 611 lbs., 148.25 replacement; 170 head, 663 to 686 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.13); 10 head, 680 lbs., 127.25 fleshy; 267 head, 707 to 746 lbs., 129.75 to 133.00 (131.42); 31 head, 748 lbs., 130.75 replacement; 83 head, 752 to 792 lbs., 128.50 to 129.50 (129.15); 70 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 127.50 to 129.00 (128.28); 43 head, 855 lbs., 128.75.
