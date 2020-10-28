Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,124 head of cattle selling on Oct. 16, compared to 2,672 head on Oct. 2 and 3,139 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers weighing over 500 pounds were steady to $6 lower and heifers weighing 450 to 700 pounds were selling $5 higher. The offerings without fall shots given and or carrying a little flesh or fill were selling at a discount. The demand was moderate to good with buyers being selective on their purchases. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 47% steers and 53% were heifers; and 26% were slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 422 to 423 lbs., 175.00 to 177.00 (176.16); 51 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (173.31); 116 head, 524 to 546 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (158.33); 20 head, 512 lbs., 172.00 thin fleshed; 44 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 153.50 to 157.00 (155.45); 91 head, 635 to 637 lbs., 158.50 to 159.25 (159.04); 34 head, 602 to 624 lbs., 145.00 to 146.50 (145.85) fleshy; 132 head, 658 to 693 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.58); 31 head, 731 to 735 lbs., 149.50 to 150.00 (149.68); 42 head, 832 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 428 lbs., 165.00; 20 head, 455 to 478 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (163.55); 13 head, 566 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 32 head, 627 lbs., 141.00; 14 head, 645 lbs., 148.50 thin fleshed; 7 head, 750 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 387 to 390 lbs., 164.00 to 165.50 (164.66); 33 head, 411 to 447 lbs., 155.25 to 163.00 (157.92); 56 head, 457 to 484 lbs., 147.00 to 154.75 (151.95); 49 head, 511 lbs., 150.50; 95 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 131.50 to 138.50 (134.16); 23 head, 601 lbs., 144.50; 16 head, 696 lbs., 149.00; 9 head, 781 lbs., 136.50; 12 head, 883 lbs., 132.50 spayed; 68 head, 939 to 945 lbs., 129.75 to 130.25 (129.92); 312 head, 913 lbs., 134.75 spayed. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 456 to 487 lbs., 141.50 to 144.00 (143.00); 26 head, 521 to 541 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (139.93); 10 head, 671 lbs., 137.50 thin fleshed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.