Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,373 head of cattle selling on March 12, compared to 4,433 head on March 5 and 2,065 head a tear ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers weighing under 700 pounds were steady to $2 higher with steers weighing over 700 pounds were selling steady to $3 lower. The heifers weighing under 650 pounds were selling steady to $4 lower with heifers weighing over 650 pounds selling mostly steady. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 55% were heifers and 0% were bulls; and 6% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 375 lbs., 203.00 thin fleshed; 34 head, 452 to 494 lbs., 185.00 to 191.50 (188.69); 14 head, 500 to 502 lbs., 178.00 to 178.50 (178.21); 83 head, 571 to 592 lbs., 169.00 to 173.25 (172.50); 28 head, 604 to 639 lbs., 163.50 to 164.00 (163.62); 151 head, 610 lbs., 171.00 fancy; 32 head, 616 to 622 lbs., 154.50 to 157.50 (156.37) fleshy; 190 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 159.50 to 158.25 (153.95); 30 head, 663 to 696 lbs., 142.50 fleshy; 67 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (146.92) full; 150 head, 721 to 749 lbs., 141.25 to 145.75 (144.83); 27 head, 721 lbs., 150.50 thin fleshed; 398 head, 753 to 787 lbs., 114.50 to 139.00c (136.28); 178 head, 800 to 817 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (134.66); 90 head, 876 lbs., 132.00; 59 head, 913 to 944 lbs., 124.50 to 125.25 (124.75) fleshy; 11 head, 965 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head 429 to 435 lbs., 164.00 to 166.00 (164.92); 28 head, 461 to 471 lbs., 154.00 to 168.50 (166.98); 126 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 149.50 to 158.25 (155.39); 99 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 140.50 to 147.25 (143.92); 54 head, 595 lbs., 138.75 spayed; 19 head, 551 to 560 lbs., 153.00 to 155.50 (153.80) thin fleshed; 74 head, 603 to 635 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.52); 121 head, 605 lbs., 151.25 fancy; 55 head, 602 lbs., 150.75 thin fleshed; 160 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 138.50 to 140.00 (135.97); 71 head, 650 to 668 lbs., 131.00 to 131.25 (131.22) fleshy; 36 head, 680 lbs., 135.25 spayed; 396 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 127.50 to 133.85 (132.27); 23 head, 703 to 731 lbs., 121.50 to 123.75 (122.99) fleshy; 19 head, 717 lbs., 130.50 replacement; 322 head, 700 to 719 lbs., 129.50 to 130.75 (130.42) spayed; 38 head, 771 lbs., 128.85; 127 head, 754 to 783 lbs., 123.00 to 124.50 (123.63) fleshy; 92 head, 844 lbs., 124.10 to 124.50 (123.63) fleshy; 26 head, 836 to 840 lbs., 119.75 to 121.00 (120.66) fleshy; 77 head, 805 lbs. 127.50 spayed; 48 head, 916 to 939 lbs., 117.50 to 119.25 (118.25).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 601 lbs., 136.50.
